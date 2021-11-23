News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Shire vote. And so the preparations of the political parties are in full swing. Candidate selection, alliances, tactics are all being discussed. The pace of the Congress was slower than that. In such a situation, by finalizing the names of the two candidates, the Congress speeded up the election preparations.

Discussions on Kolkata and Howrah municipal elections were held at Bidhan Bhaban on Saturday in the presence of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, President of the Provincial Congress. Right there, Prakash Upadhyay from Ward No. 29 and Santosh Pathak from Ward No. 45 of Kolkata Municipality will be offered to contest the election.

In this regard, the state president Adhir Chowdhury said, ‘The leadership of Kolkata and Howrah districts have already been instructed to make preparations for the elections. Many of our elected councilors have gone to the grassroots. But Prakash Upadhyay, Santosh remained the reader. They have been asked to fight the election again.

The two senior leaders have started preparing for the fight after receiving instructions from the party. Santosh Pathak said, ‘Thanks to Adhir Chowdhury for giving me a chance to fight for votes again. I’m sure people will bless me again. I was born in the Congress, I will stay in this party as long as I do politics. I have worked for the people and I will do that for the rest of my life. ‘

Prakash Upadhyay said, “I thank the state president for giving me this opportunity again. Congress from a young age and work for the people. When someone comes to my area, they will understand how we are by the side of people. ‘

Howrah District Left Front has decided to fight alone in the municipal elections. Although the Kolkata District Left Front has not formally formed an alliance, it is considering giving up some seats for the Congress. However, Prakash Upadhyay’s No. 29 also wants to field a candidate in Ward Left Forward Block 7 However, the provincial leadership refused to enter into this matter.

Regarding the alliance, Adhir Chowdhury said, ‘We want to field candidates in all the seats. Local leaders will decide what will happen. The provincial leadership will not interfere in this matter. Provincial leaders will not negotiate with the left. The district leadership will take the decision in this regard They have been given that freedom. ‘