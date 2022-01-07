News18 Bangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Because of Covid (Covid 19) online classes now have to rely on students starting from educational institutions. But what is the world of the Internet (Web World) safe? Many people do not know the details about this. As a result, they have to face problems. Many people are falling into the trap of hacking while doing online class.

Recently, a number of complaints have been lodged in multiple areas under the Bidhannagar Commissionerate, where many have been admitted to online harassment. Many students fall into the trap of hacking and suffer from depression, fear constantly. A group of hackers is breaking into the internet security. School children are being suspected of hacking somewhere. Cyber ​​crime expert Vibhas Chatterjee has given details about this. “I also have cases where a woman is suffering from depression due to this cyber bullying. She is scared, terrified. She is hacking laptops and sending pornographic pictures,” he said.

Read more: Is the pre-vote behind schedule or behind? All eyes are on Tuesday …

But how is it that schoolchildren get involved with this hacking? Vibhas says, “Senior level students in different schools may be involved in crimes like hacking. In addition, we are getting allegations that they are teasing and harassing in various ways by entering the links.” But how are schoolchildren learning hacking? Which way are they adopting this strategy? According to Vibhas, senior students of the school should not be ignorant about this. Learning hacking is now a cake walk. Because, there are all kinds of videos on the internet, Google or different places that can be learned by watching. There are also several illegal apps. Any system that uses them can be broken at any time. They do not need training for this. These have become readily available. Teaching how to hack, what to hack with. There are several mobile applications available that are being used. And there was no sense of consequence among the school children. That is why they are getting involved in it more and more. It should be noted that young people play a leading role in hacking around the world. Because of their lack of sense of consequences.

Read more: Will the vote of the four municipal corporations be delayed? The BJP also demanded ‘control’ in the Ganges

Students have to stay online all day. Going out has also practically stopped. Students are using multiple dangerous apps without realizing it. Not only that, their tendency towards porn is increasing. Vibhas says, “Those who are conducting online classes need to keep an eye on the issue of cyber security. Who is coming to the class, who is staying, whether the link is being given correctly, apart from the device being used, there may be malware in it.” It’s important to note that this is not always the case with children. The allegations I have received are that someone from outside is hacking. ” As the 2021 Information Technology Act has come, if the law continues to come, which will be understood, how much exposure will be, how much will not be, only then it is possible to remove children from this path.