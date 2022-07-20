Newtown Eve-Teasing || Three youths arrested in Newtown for sexually abusing a minor

#Kolkata: Allegations of molestation in the city again The incident happened in Newtown Now three youths have been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl Allegedly, the minor went cycling with a friend near the cement factory in Newtown. At that time three youths called her friend and beat her up and dragged her to the forest and sexually assaulted her. After receiving the complaint, the police of Ecopark police station arrested the three accused Today they will be taken to Barasat court.

According to police sources, on the 18th, the minor resident of Jharkhali came for a bicycle ride near the cement factory (Silicon Valley) in the Ecopark police station area around 5:30 in the afternoon. According to the girl’s complaint, at that time the three men suddenly beat up her friend and took her to the other side. Later, he took the minor girl to the forest and started sexually assaulting her Not only that, it is alleged that one started taking pictures on his mobile phone. Then somehow they escaped from their hands. The accused took away the mobile phone and bicycle of the minor and her friend while leaving.

They ran from there and took a mobile phone from an acquaintance on the street and called their friend’s mother. He came to Ecopark police station and lodged a complaint. Based on that complaint, the police started investigation and arrested the three accused. They will be taken to Barasat court today on Wednesday.

First published: July 20, 2022, 13:23 IST

