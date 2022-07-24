Newtown News: You have to pay 500 rupees to the park if you enter outside of the rules, the strange rule is up

#Kolkata: Newtown has been released from Kolkata Development Authority’s strange order Park usage time limit and token money orders have been revoked. Because of which the people of Newtown are happy

A few days ago, the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority had issued a decree that an entry fee of Rs 500 would be required to enter the park after five and a half hours of the day. Controversy raged around this decree. Newtown, a prominent place on the new map of the city of Calcutta. Urban experts say that Newtown will become the introduction of the city of Kolkata in the coming days. Many people already live in Newtown. Several housing units have already been constructed People of different ages live in those residences.

According to Newtown Kolkata Development Authority, there are 10 parks in their area. The notice board is sitting in front of that park. As mentioned on the blue notice board, the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority is responsible for the maintenance of this park. The park can be used from 5 am to 8 pm. Newtown Kolkata Development Authority will take care of everything from booking the park to security.

Park use rules have been changed again in Newstown

Jogging, walking, exercise can be done in the park from 5 am to 8:30 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm. If anyone wants to enter this park after 8:30 am, then he has to pay 500 rupees as park entry fee. This time price of 500 rupees is only three hours Controversy continues around the entry fee decision.

Residents of Newtown say they are permanent residents. Then why they have to pay 500 rupees entry fee to enter the park Many residents are protesting this commercial use of the park. As stated in the park usage rules, the user may not damage any property of the park in any way. No food, drink, intoxicants are allowed inside the park Advertisements, banners are not permitted without permission This space cannot be used for commercial purposes without the permission of the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority.

Editor Sameer Gupta on behalf of Newtown Citizens Welfare Partnership said, “All resident citizens should be allowed to use the playground freely without any conditions. In this case, no prior approval can be imposed on them. The block committee and the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority will jointly look after the timings and other matters related to the use of the playground. We have objections to the google form specifying residents to enter the grounds at specific times The right of local citizens to use playgrounds comes first They will always get priority In no way should business be done in the field against the interests of citizens. Playgrounds in the remaining blocks of Newtown should be done immediately.”

Sameer Babu said, for the time being, the time limit for using the park for Newtown residents has been withdrawn. They do not have to pay any entry fee. However, a letter has been given to the concerned authority on behalf of the residents. It has been mentioned that the park should not be commercialized

