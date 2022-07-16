Newtown park use, residents baffled by strange order – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Newtown has to pay a fee to enter the park outside of the specified time! Controversy has started around the strange decree of Newtown Kolkata Development Authority. Newtown residents are surprised by Farman If you want to enter the park after five and a half hours of the day, you have to pay an entry fee of 500 taka And the debate is raging around this decree.

Newtown, a prominent place on the new map of the city of Calcutta. Urban experts say that in the coming days Newtown will become the introduction of the city of Kolkata. Many people already live in Newtown. Several housing units have already been constructed People of different ages live in those residences. According to Newtown Kolkata Development Authority, there are 10 parks in their area. And the notice board is sitting in front of that park. As mentioned on the blue notice board, the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority is responsible for the maintenance of this park. The park can be used from 5 am to 8 pm. Newtown Kolkata Development Authority will take care of everything from booking the park to security. Jogging, walking, exercise can be done in the park from 5:00 am to 8:30 am and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. If anyone wants to enter the park after 8:30 am, he/she has to pay 500 rupees as park entry fee. This time price of 500 rupees is only three hours Controversy continues around the entry fee decision.

Residents of Newtown say they are permanent residents. Then why they have to pay 500 rupees entry fee to enter the park Many of the residents are protesting this commercial use of the park. The rules of the park use state that the user cannot damage any property of the park in any way. No food, drink, intoxicants are allowed inside the park Advertisements, banners are not permitted without permission This place cannot be used for commercial purposes without the permission of Newtown Kolkata Development Authority. On behalf of Newtown Citizens Welfare Fraternity, Editor Sameer Gupta said that all resident citizens should be allowed to use the playground freely without any conditions.

In this case, no prior approval can be imposed on them. The block committee and the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority will jointly look after the timings and other matters related to the use of the playground. We have objections to the google form specifying residents to enter the grounds at specific times The right of local citizens to use playgrounds comes first They will always get priority In no way should business be done in the field against the interests of citizens. Playgrounds in the remaining blocks of Newtown must be done immediately. This letter has already been given by the residents to the concerned authority. They are optimistic that the authorities will take action.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 16, 2022, 08:33 IST

Tags: New Town