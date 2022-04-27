April 27, 2022

Newtown Water ATM: Newtown Water ATM! Completely free filtered drinking water for people walking in extreme heat

Kolkata: The Newtown Calcutta Development Board has made arrangements so that ordinary people working in Newtown can drink pure drinking water in the scorching heat. NKDA chairman Debashis Sen on Wednesday inaugurated three water ATMs at bus stops on various important roads in Newtown.

“The measures have been taken so that pedestrians, passengers waiting for buses, delivery boys and drivers can get free drinking water this summer,” he said. Such water ATMs will be set up at Coconut Garden, Shapurji Bus Stand and Rotary No. 7 in the coming days.

Drinking water will be available from this water booth every day from 9 am to 4 pm for free. Cold water will be available in summer and hot water in winter, according to NKDA sources. On the same day, three water ATMs were inaugurated near NKDA building, Subhash Chandra Bose Institute of Hotel Management and Newtown First Rotary.

The Department of Public Health and Technology will supply drinking water to these ATMs. Earlier, two water ATMs were launched at Coal India and Smart Street. More such water ATMs will be installed tomorrow As a result, the people who come to Newtown for various jobs starting from Newtown residents will benefit

(Reporting by Anup Chakraborty)

