NGO’s undertake waste cleanup and recycle drive for Clean Air on ‘Global Recycling Day’

SwitchON Foundation organized a waste cleanup and recycle drive for Clean Air with the slum community on ‘Global Recycling Day’ on March 17, followed by a ‘Waste Segregation Drive’ where Mothers had come forward to ensure that the rights of the children are protected and to ask for the household waste generated to be segregated and recycled.

This event was an effort on SwitchON Foundation’s part to make sure that waste disposal which leads to air pollution on burning and emission of greenhouse gas is reduced. The organizations taking part in this event were Right Track – Khidirpur, Kolkata, Tiljala Shed – Tiljala Road, Kolkata, Bal Kalyan Sangh – Kamre, Ranchi, Adarsh Seva Sansthan Sonari, Jamshedpur.

Mr. Vinay Jaju, Managing Director, Switch ON Foundation, said that “Waste is a huge contributor to air pollution and a huge problem in both the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand. Adopting simple waste management techniques and making some lifestyle changes can help us overcome it easily in very many ways. Just segregating waste and recycling it will have a huge impact on the quality of our lives. The best part about recycling is that it can be done by anyone. Our role begins at the individual level and adopting the motto of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

Mr. Md Alamgir from the Tiljala Shed organization said, “Celebrating Global Recycling Day is a very important event to highlight the role of waste pickers in recycling. Their work contributes to the environment in a big way including National economy and employment generation. In return they get no basic services, and are rather treated as an outcast of the society and often meant to face forced eviction and other ill treatments from the society. It is high time to recognise their dignity.”

Md. Ashraf Ali belonging to the Right Track said, “Do not refuse to reuse—save our planet.”

Sanjay Kumar Mishra CEO and Founder Bal Kalyan Sangh present at the event said that in order to live healthy, we need to adopt sustainable methods. Children are the future of our country we are responsible for the environment they are living in. We need to promote Recycling for a better future.