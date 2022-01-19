NIA arrests Jharkhand businessman from Salt Lake: Maoists accused of financing Jharkhand businessman

#Kolkata: Allegation of providing money to Maoists The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Jharkhand businessman after raiding his Salt Lake home. The NIA will take the industrialist to the court on the same day and request for his transit remand

According to NIA sources, three other businessmen, including Mahesh Agarwal, were accused of financing terrorist activities. The Jharkhand High Court recently lifted the stay on the arrest of the three After that a special team of NIA 7 reached Kolkata in search of Mahesh Agarwal NIA officials raided Mahesh Agarwal’s house in Kolkata on Tuesday night along with NIA officials.

The accused businessman tried to flee after getting the news of NIA attack But in the end he was caught The arrested businessman has been taken to Bankshal Court on the same day The NIA is searching for two more traders, Amit Agarwal and Binit Agarwal.

The NIA had filed an FIR against the three for allegedly providing money to the Maoists. Although the three accused businessmen claimed in court, they were not involved in any such financial transaction

The three traders are linked to the company, which is accused of mining and mining coal in the Magadha and Amrapali projects. Apart from this, there are also allegations of financial support to TPC, an organization associated with sabotage The NIA is in charge of investigating this case

Anup Chakraborty