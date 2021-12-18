Nickname is the weapon, candidates are going to the polls in the city through Gopal, Sanu, Manjudi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Eternal dialogue of Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet” However, in the name of something really comes! Especially if the name is close to the mind. Therefore, the candidates of Kolkata Pre-Vote (KMC ELECTIONS 2021) are getting acquainted with their names a little more every day.

Whether the battle is Trinamool or BJP, CPIM or Congress. After the publication of the list of candidates, everyone has started campaigning. Political parties are not excluding anything from their party ideology, opposition, sarcasm, accusation bomb, development record, propaganda. But here is the name of Brahmastra. Mention the nickname of the boy or girl in the neighborhood as if to try to get the candidate a little closer. Many who are candidates in the pre-election are also using that issue as a tool in the campaign. No matter which political party he belongs to. Whether from promotional flex or wall writing. From posters to hoardings, the anti-regime is ‘allied’ on at least one issue.

Found in different wards of Kolkata, the real name of the candidate is mentioned along with the various means of propaganda. The real name of the candidate as well as the nickname of that candidate is shining in the banner flex poster hoarding. The candidate says that in order to contest, the name of the person in the neighborhood who is familiar with me has to be mentioned in the campaign. That is why the use of nickname ‘.

Read more: Abhishek Banerjee with a big goal at Christmas, understand the wind and go to Goa again!

This is a voting vote. Problems of the neighborhood, promise to be by the side of the citizens with the promise of development. In the Kolkata polls, the candidates want to keep their nicknames in the bond of passion and love among their loved ones. For example, the real name of the Trinamool candidate of Ward No. 27 is Tarak Nath Chattopadhyay. Known in the neighborhood as Rabin. The real name of the CPIM candidate of Ward No. 36 is Prashant Dey. Gopal is known in the neighborhood. The real name of the Congress candidate in Ward 39 is Ali Hossain. In the neighborhood he is known as Sanu. On the other hand, the real name of the BJP candidate in ward no.

Read more: In case of violence, the responsibility lies with the state and the commission, not the central government

The full name of Manju Devi, Manju Jaiswal, is unknown to many. That is why Manju Jaiswal is appearing in the election campaign as well as others, appealing to everyone in her ward to vote for ‘Manju Di’. Manju also mentioned in the banner poster. However, it is not only these four candidates of the main political parties, this same picture can be seen by looking at different wards of Kolkata Municipality. It is as if the boys and girls of the neighborhood are trying to enhance the familiar identity of the neighborhood.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI