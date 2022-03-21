NIESBUD sets up 20 extension centres at NSTIs to empower youth with Entrepreneurial Skills

On the eve of International Women’s Day, the National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development (NIESBUD), an apex organization under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in its endeavor to achieve Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, opened its extension centres in 20 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) across the country to promote entrepreneurship. The centres were inaugurated by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE through a virtual event.

With inauguration of 20 new extension centres NIESBUD has increased its footprints at National level across the country comprising NSTI Noida, NSTI Indore, NSTI Mumbai, NSTI Goa, NSTI Vadodra, NSTI Shimla, NSTI Bengaluru, NSTI Panipat, NSTI Patna, NSTI Bhubaneswar, NSTI Chennai, NSTI Calicut, NSTI Jaipur, MSTI Hyderabad, NSTI Howrah, NSTI Ludhiana, NSTI Jamshedpur, NSTI Dehradun, NSTI Kanpur and NSTI Jammu. These centres will conduct activities aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the respective states. 2 centres of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship were also inaugurated during the event in NSTI Meghalaya and Tripura, respectively.

During his inaugural address, Secretary, MSDE highlighted that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is promoting entrepreneurship in the country with its functional bodies National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE). The Secretary mentioned that as per vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi we have to create Job providers along with Job Seekers and for this entrepreneurship is a vital tool which should be harnessed optimally for deriving better results. NIESBUD and NSTI can work in tandem to promote entrepreneurship too along with skill development and aim to create the entrepreneurial environment in the respective States. This will help in creating the congenial climate for entrepreneurship through systematic and planned efforts.

The Secretary mentioned that these centres will meaningfully create a vibrant and visible impact in the space of entrepreneurship at state level and will leverage integrating the existing resources to create a synergy aimed at promotion and development of entrepreneurship.

Shri Atul Tiwary, Additional Secretary, MSDE and Director General, DGT mentioned given the energy, enthusiasm and innovativeness, young people of our country have the potential to contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of our nation. They should be placed at the forefront of building the economy of the country. This is a high priority agenda item for us. Shri Tiwary appreciated the decision of opening centres of NIESBUD in NSTI as they can collectively work towards promoting entrepreneurship in states.

While welcoming the Chief Guest and the dignitaries Dr Poonam Sinha, Director, NIESBUD apprised that this a historic day for NIESBUD witnessing its reach expanding across the geographical boundaries of the country. Dr Sinha thanked Secretary, MSDE for his guidance and leadership due to which NIESBUD could expand its reach at pan India level.

Smt. Sandhya Salwan, Deputy Director General, DGT and Shri Sandesh M Tilekar, Director, Entrepreneurship were also present during the inauguration ceremony. NIESBUD faculties conducted Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme in the NSTIs on this occasion for the NSTI trainees which will be followed by one week Entrepreneurship Development Programme and extending mentoring and handholding support to the trainees willing to start their enterprises.

About Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE)

MSDE was formed on 9th November 2014, by the Government of India to focus on enhancing employability of skills. Since its inception, MSDE has undertaken significant initiatives and reforms in terms of formalizing the policy, framework, and standards; launching of new programs and schemes; creating new infrastructure and upgrading the existing institutions; partnering with States; engaging with industries and building societal acceptance and aspirations for skills. The Ministry aims to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower to build new skills and innovation not only for existing jobs but also for jobs that are to be created. Till date, more than three crore people have been trained under Skill India.