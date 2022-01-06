Night curfew in West Bengal: Chief Secretary directs police to keep strict watch on night curfew

#Kolkata: There will be no slackness in the rules of the night. Night curfew must be strictly enforced. Special instructions to the CP of Calcutta Police by the Chief Secretary. Besides, the Chief Secretary has directed the SP CP of every district police including Bidhannagar.

It is not necessary to just put a board in the name of micro containment zone. Containment must be strictly enforced. Many of the police have been infected. However, the Secretary of State requested the police to look into the matter.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Calcutta Police Commissioner to carry out careful checking of night restrictions. There are a number of important points that need to be addressed. The Chief Secretary has informed that there should not be any gap in the checking system.

The district magistrate informed the chief secretary at a meeting of police superintendents that the night restrictions need to be tightened in this situation. It can be seen that those who are living on the upper floor are getting more corona. So the lifts need to be sanitized. Bobby Hakim instructed from attending the meeting.

Government offices need to be sanitized. If necessary, it is also proposed to stop the physical meeting from now on. All meetings can be made virtual. The meeting was asked to decide which departments could be closed if necessary.

During the meeting, the health secretary showed the rate of corona infection in a district through a power point presentation. The next 15 days are said to be very important. Infections may also increase in districts where the infection rate is still low. That is what is being feared. So he pleaded with everyone to be careful.

During the meeting, the health secretary added, “Many policemen have been infected. Therefore, the market committee should be requested to strictly enforce the covid in this market. So they campaign for him. You promote it. “