Night curfew lifted for Holi

#Kolkata: March 18 Holi (Holi 2022) 7 The day before, on March 16, Nabanna ordered the lifting of the night curfew. There is a tradition of celebrating ‘Holi Ka Dahan’ on the day before Holi That is why the night curfew has been relaxed for one day, said Nabanna6

Incidentally, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay had written to the Chief Minister on March 16 to lift the night ban. The Chief Minister had earlier said that the government has accepted this proposal

Corona infection in the state has already decreased a lot After almost two years, no corona-infected patient was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital on Thursday Corona hospitals are being closed in many parts of the state

However, till March 31, the state government has imposed some restrictions on corona in the state Night curfew is also on from 12 noon to 5 am Police can take action according to the law if they are out during this time without any urgent need For Holi, Nabanna 7 was exempted from that restriction

