September 30, 2021

Night puja does not have night curfew, Thakur wakes up at night

#Kolkata: The state government has extended the ban on corona parasitism in the state till October 30 But there will be no night curfew from October 10 to 20 for Durgapujo and the festival season. The state administration issued a notification on this day

However, the state administration has not given clearance for launching local trains yet Only 10 to 20 October from 11pm to 5am there will be no obstruction to the movement of normal people and vehicles.

Night puja does not have night curfew, Thakur wakes up at night

