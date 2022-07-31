Nirmala Mishra Death: Chief Minister’s condolence message for Nirmala Mishra’s death, funeral today in Keoratala

#Kolkata: Nirmala Mishra is a popular singer of Bengal. The veteran artist breathed his last at his home in South Kolkata at 12.05 pm on Saturday. The artist was suffering from senile illness for the past several months He was 81 at the time of his death Her family includes her husband, son and daughter-in-law. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the demise of Nirmala Mishra. (Nirmala Mishra Death)

The Chief Minister wrote, ‘I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent musician Nirmala Mishra. He breathed his last in Kolkata late at night. He was 81 years old. He kept the audience mesmerized by the magic of his voice for decades. In this land of Bengal, I did not find a single oyster sung by him, and countless timeless songs like Tota Pakhi Re are still vivid in the memory of listeners. Apart from modern, Nazrul Geeti, Shyama Sangeet, Desatmbodhak, folk songs, he has sung in many films. He was a member of the Advisory Council of the West Bengal State Sangeet Academy and the Executive Committee of the Bangla Sangeet Mela Committee.

The Government of West Bengal awarded him ‘Sangeeth Samman’ in 2012 and ‘Sangeet Mahasamman’ and ‘Bangavibhushan’ in 2013. I had a close relationship with Nirmala Mishra for a long time. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world. My sincere condolences to the family and fans of Nirmala Mishra. –Mamata Banerjee”

The Department of Information and Culture, Government of West Bengal has arranged to pay tribute to the late musician Nirmala Mishra at Rabindra Sadan on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 11 am. The body of late legendary musician Nirmala Mishra has been laid to rest at a private nursing home on Southern Avenue. From here in the morning, his body will be taken first to Chetla’s residence, then to Rabindra Sadan, then to Rajya Sangeet Academy. Then the last rites will be done in Keoratala crematorium. Nirmala Mishra’s son Subhdeep Dasgupta has come to the hospital. The state government has made all arrangements for the funeral of the late artiste. On behalf of the state, Minister Firhad Hakim will bring the hearse, then the body will come out.

