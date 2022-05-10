No autopsy on BJP worker’s murder in Kashipur – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: The autopsy did not reveal any irrefutable information that BJP activist Arjun Chaurasia was killed in Kashipur. The theory of direct murder of Arjun Chaurasia did not come to the fore. Death by hanging while hanging. Antimortem in Nature. This is indicated in the autopsy.

Command Hospital submitted the report in a sealed envelope on Tuesday morning. Bilbadal Bhattacharya, Assistant Solicitor General of the Center, presented the report as directed by the Chief Justice Division Bench. An autopsy was performed on Saturday. A three-member team conducted the autopsy. Representatives of RGK Hospital and Kalyani Hospital were present. CJM of South 24 Parganas was also present. Autopsy reports and other samples have been repeatedly sought from the police station.

Read more-Where is the location of the cyclone now in this district of the state with thunderstorm-rain forecast?

The Joint-Commissioner rank officer is calling for information. “We have conducted the autopsy on the direction of the court. We have not provided any documents,” the central government’s lawyer told the court. . According to our information, at least 33 autopsies have been sent from Command Hospital to SSKM Hospital. State AG Soumendranath Mukherjee told the court.

Read more– Dhakai meat khichuri, fried eggplant, quickly order on the menu this monsoon!

Command Hospital has submitted the autopsy report of Arjun Chaurasia. A three-member team conducted the autopsy. “We will take action as directed by the court,” said a lawyer at the center. An autopsy of a BJP worker was conducted at Alipore Command Hospital on Saturday on the orders of the High Court. Lawyer Amrita Pandey filed a public interest litigation seeking CBI probe. The autopsy report will be handed over to the investigating agency After scrutinizing the report, the Chief Justice informed the division bench. So far no written complaint has been received regarding the untimely death of Arjun Chaurasia. Police have launched a self-motivated search which is still ongoing. The samples and PM’s report should be handed over to the police, said AG. According to him, the state has a much better autopsy system than the command hospital.

SSKM is the best hospital in East India. There could be a better autopsy, AG said. The PM’s report and the sample were handed over to the state by the division bench on the same day. If the autopsy indicates suicide, then the culprits must be found for inciting suicide. Family lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal’s request for CBI probe. The chief justice said the state police would investigate the unusual death. The police will submit the preliminary report to the court by May 19.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 10, 2022, 12:48 IST

Tags: BJP