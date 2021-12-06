No CBI Probe for recruitment says High Court | SSC Group D ‘fake’ recruitment corruption! CBI probe order rejected in High Court division bench – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI will not investigate. Instead, the Special Investigation Team will look into whether or not there was any irregularity in the recruitment of Group D (SSC Group D Recruitment 2021) staff. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday passed the verdict in a case of recruitment of Class IV staff of the School Service Commission. At the same time, the division bench said that a special inquiry team should be formed to probe the case keeping in mind a retired judge.

A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samantar dismissed the order of single bench judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay. A division bench of the Kolkata High Court (SSC Group D Recruitment 2021) formed a special inquiry team under the supervision of retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh to look into the matter. The investigative team will report the fake appointment to the High Court. In addition to the retired judge, the investigation team will have three more members.

The court formed an inquiry team on behalf of the School Service Commission comprising Ashutosh Ghosh, Parmita Roy, Joint Secretary (Administration) of the Board of Secondary Education and Arunav Bandyopadhyay, a High Court lawyer. The special team will submit a report to the court within two months. The state will bear all the expenses of the party.

Sudipta Dasgupta and Vikram Bandyopadhyay, counsel for the plaintiffs in the SSC Group D Recruitment 2021 case, said, “After the judicial inquiry, it will be clear whether there was any criminal offense in Group D recruitment. . “

On the other hand, Shantanu Mitra, a lawyer for the Board of Secondary Education, said, “We also wanted a judicial inquiry. The division bench did not blow up our question. Hopefully the truth will come out.” State counsel Additional Government Pleader Bhaskar Prasad Vaishya said that the division bench had not only dismissed the CBI probe order but also stopped the pay cut.

A single bench of High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly had earlier directed the CBI to probe into the alleged irregularities in SSC’s Group D appointment. The state government appealed to the High Court against the verdict. His hearing was on Monday in the division bench of the High Court. Dismissing the judgment of the single bench at the hearing, the division bench informed that the special inquiry team would look into the Group-D recruitment case.

Incidentally, even after the expiration of the term of the fourth class staff recruitment panel in 2019, a case was filed in the court that a lot of appointments have been made. Initially, allegations of irregularities were raised against the commission. But later the commission told the court that it had not made any recommendation regarding the appointment. After that, the name of the board of secondary education got involved in Avitei. However, the council’s lawyer also denied the allegations in court. He said the board did not make any appointments on its own. All appointments have been made following the recommendations of the commission. The single bench then directed the CBI to investigate.