No food, no water! Bengalis stuck in Ukraine quenching thirst by drinking toilet water – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Like hell torment. It’s like fighting for survival by grabbing the last bit after everything is over (Ukraine In War). The picture of that last attempt to survive in the dust of war is now the familiar life of Ukraine. It is not a classroom or a library known to medical students from different parts of the world, now they are spending their days in the bunker of war. Spending the day with life in hand.

It was reported on Tuesday that an Indian student had died in Kharkiv. And that is why parents living in India are more worried about their children. A video message from Roopam Mandal, a medical student sitting in a bunker in Kharkiv, revealed a shocking situation. He says no one really knows when or how the missile attack will kill. Who doesn’t know how safe (Ukraine In War).

Rupam, 20, went to study medicine in Ukraine last year from Jhargram in West Bengal. He says the meal is over. No money on hand. Drinking water is being consumed in moderation. Even toilet water is being consumed. I do not know if I can survive? Very bad condition outside. We are in the bunker all the time. Friends in the WhatsApp group are posting pictures of various accidents and injured areas in different places. We are having a hard time in the short run.

Behala’s inspiration and his companions caught the train last night. They also reached the Hungarian border this afternoon. The unbearably cold and waiting times at the border have further consumed their fears. Rupmara, along with 15 medical students, boarded a train from Kharkiv on Tuesday. In his words, where will the train go? They do not know. The death of a classmate further terrified them. They want to somehow get out and cross the border into Ukraine. Despair and panic are frozen in the mind. However, at the initiative of the Indian government, a lot of people are crossing the border every moment and returning to India through different countries. Unknown country. No one knows what will happen! Still, he says in a WhatsApp call, “We’re on our way back. I don’t know what will happen.” The situation in this country is very bad.

