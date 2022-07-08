No Heavy Rain in coming few days Check Latest Forecast for rain and thunderstorm Monsoon | The seasonal axis is gradually shifting, there is no possibility of heavy rain right now! Instead, another warning in the weather of Bengal! – News18 Bangla

Sweat-soaked body, patchy hot, there is no rain in Bengal. Even in the full darkness, the feeling of summer is being observed in the districts of South Bengal from the north. There are thorns in the path of rain in South Bengal. In June, there was a shortage of rain in Gangetic West Bengal. It was expected to address its shortcomings in July. But the Alipore Meteorological Department has not yet heard of any arrival. On the contrary, the meteorological department has made it clear that there are no signs of heavy rains in the next five days in this state (West Bengal Weather Update). Report: Biswajit Saha