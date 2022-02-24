No increase in fares, list of fares to be hung on buses, state informs bus owners – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: After the observation of the High Court, the State Transport Department is going to be strict with private bus fares. From now on, the fare list will also have to be hung on private buses.

In many cases, passengers have complained that private buses are charging as they please. Somewhere renting twice, somewhere or again tripling. Passengers are complaining that there is no fare list or fair chart in any of the private buses. As a result, even if the passengers protest against the higher fare, there is nothing to do (Bus Fare).

Although state transport minister Firhad Hakim has made it clear in a meeting with bus owners that the fair chart must be hung on the bus. The bus fare has to be taken properly. Extra rent cannot be taken. At the same time, the transport minister has made it clear that there will be a direct mechanism for passengers to lodge complaints There will be a complaint box at every bus stand. The transport department wants to collect them through route manager or time collector. Although some of the bus owners are not willing to accept the offer of the state.

Tapan Bandyopadhyay, general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, said, “We have been asking the government for two years to fix the bus fare first. There should be no problem in fixing the bus fare in a scientific way. We have been repeatedly asked to increase bus fares. The number of private buses has already started declining on the roads of Kolkata.

The bus owners are being informed that they are in trouble on multiple issues. As a result, if the rent is not increased at this time, it will not be possible for them to drive. Due to the corona lockdown, the public transport system was closed for a long time. As a result, they are complaining that the bus owners are falling into long helplessness. But the state is adamant, they will not increase bus fares now.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 24, 2022, 08:52 IST

