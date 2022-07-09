Kolkata: ‘No mask, no school’. After several schools in Kolkata, this time a primary school in Narendrapur Green Park followed the same path. Corona virus is on the rise. ‘Mask Mast’ in school. The school gate opened after twenty months. The school bell rang. The school bus started coming to the door of the house again. Students have set foot on the perimeter of their favorite school. That picture can be seen in the famous schools of the city.

Corona frowned again. The fold of concern is on the foreheads of students and parents, starting from the school authorities. Although the government has taken the initiative to start the school in compliance with the Kovid rules, many are still unaware. But several schools in the city have already taken drastic measures to protect students. This time Green Park Shiksha Sadan Primary School in Narendrapur also took steps for the safety of the students.

The students of this school are also involved in spreading awareness. The school authorities put up ‘No Mask, No School’ notices at the school gates as well as the students participating in the awareness campaign with posters in hand. They are all saying, ” We want to read. We want to come to school. “

The younger students of this school are also giving the message to everyone to wear masks. Soumitra Kar, the headmaster of the school, said, “Since the corona virus graph is on the rise again, we have made masks compulsory in schools for the safety of the students.” The same rule applies not only to the students but also to the non-teaching staff starting from the school teachers. DPS Ruby Park, Baliganj Shiksha Sadan, St. Xavier’s School as well as school authorities in La Martini have also issued notices. Not allowed to enter classrooms and schools without masks. Visiting several schools in the city of Calcutta, I saw an old picture of the Kovidvidhi thinking about the safety of the students. This time Samil Green Park Education House is on the same path.

