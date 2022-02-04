No MLA is fighting, opportunities for newcomers, Trinamool publishes list of municipal candidates – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool announces list of candidates for 107 municipal elections in the state (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee announced the list of candidates at a press conference on Friday. Subrata Bokshi, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya were present. In the list of candidates (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) only Darjeeling municipality has been left out. It will be announced later, said the Trinamool.

On Friday, Perth Chatterjee announced the list of candidates, saying that no MLA is contesting in the by-elections this time (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). In addition, preference has been given to young candidates without giving opportunities to more than one person from the same family. Candidates in a few centers have not been finalized yet, they will also be announced in a few days. Most of those who are winning councilors have been nominated, along with many young faces. The list of candidates has been prepared by a combination of young and old, said Perth Chatterjee.

Perth Chatterjee said that the district leadership and MLAs had sent the names of candidates from different quarters. They have been reviewed at the state level, with Mamata Banerjee finally giving permission. We are urging the grassroots candidates to win at all levels by spreading the word about the development of the state to the common man.

February 26 has been declared as the election day for 108 municipalities in the state. Candidates have to submit nomination by 9th. Perth Chatterjee said it was a local level election. We have been preparing at the local level for a long time.

