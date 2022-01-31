No more 3 days a week, every day flights from Kolkata to Delhi, Mumbai will run, CM announces – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: End of waiting 6 Schools and colleges are reopening in the state from February 3. The school is reopening from 8th to 12th class. ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ will run from 5th to 7th class. This was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a press conference on Monday Corona restrictions have been waived in many respects Which also includes aircraft 8 The Chief Minister said that flights from Kolkata to Delhi and Mumbai would be operated daily every week again Earlier, the route was operated 3 days a week (Kolkata to Delhi-Mumbai Daily Flights)

Due to the increase in corona, not only all flights from UK have been canceled earlier, Navanna had informed that only two days a week, Monday and Friday flights will be able to take off from Delhi and Mumbai to Kolkata. Later it was increased to 3 days But after the Chief Minister’s announcement on Monday, there was no problem in operating daily flights from Kolkata to Delhi and Mumbai this week.

Until now, passengers could only fly to Kolkata from Mumbai and the capital Delhi on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after the ban was introduced. Apart from Delhi-Mumbai flights, the Chief Minister also allowed Kolkata-London flights. It is compulsory for every passenger coming from abroad to take RTPCR test only after reaching Kolkata

