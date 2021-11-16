No more cloudy weather winter to knock | Curse from the cloudy sky today, what will be the weather for the next few days – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The north wind will blow again. Dry weather will return to Bengal. The pressure of water vapor in the eastern air will decrease. The weather office says that there will be autumn weather for the next four days.

Today there is partly cloudy sky in South Bengal. In other words, the weather office is seeing improvement in the weather after the disaster of last few days. The night temperature will decrease from tomorrow. The day temperature will increase from today. In other words, even if it is a little bit, the winter mood will return at night and in the morning. The minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees in the next 4 days, the weather office estimates.

Read more-The school is opening today, with Isolation Center in the school keeping Corona in mind

Today, the minimum temperature in Kolkata is 21.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree above normal. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 23.9 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal.

Read more-The school is opening after 20 months! These rules must be followed from today, see the school opening conditions …

The sky was the limit in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. The low pressure in the Andaman Sea has caused rains in several places. On the other hand, due to a depression created in the Bay of Bengal, a lot of water vapor enters the Gangetic West Bengal. As a result, moderate rains fell on Monday morning and in different parts of Kolkata. But meteorologists say the north wind will be able to enter the north without any hindrance once the depression is over. And as a result, the temperature will decrease. All in all, the autumn atmosphere in the city at the moment.

Meanwhile, there is a feeling of cold in the northern city of Siliguri. However, there is no fog. The sky is glistening, the wind is blowing. And the cold is being felt in the city by his hand. The temperature has dropped a bit! Residents who come out of the Morning Walker for daily necessities wear warm clothes. The temperature is a bit higher than the city enjoys the cold at this time of year, however.