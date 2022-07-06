No more compromises, this time the IPS officer is in charge of the security of the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: IPS officer Manoj Verma is being brought in to look after the security of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is currently the commissioner of Barrackpore The issue was discussed at a meeting of the state cabinet in Navanne on the same day

Last Saturday night, a young man from Hasanabad broke into the Chief Minister’s house in Kalighat without the attention of the security guards. After this incident, it was decided to provide security to the Chief Minister According to sources, Ajay Nanda is being made the new CP of Barrackpore

Read more: From rebel to CM! Eknath Shinde’s wife Latar welcomes her husband by playing drums!

The on-duty security guards and policemen did not notice the young man entering the wall of the Chief Minister’s house all night. The next morning the police arrested him This incident raises questions about the security of the Chief Minister

Read more: Mamata, Draupadi likely to meet presidential candidate in Kolkata

Police have already decided to set up two watch towers to monitor the chief minister’s residence. Not only that, the back seat of the Chief Minister’s house will be made of aluminum seat fence. Besides, the number of police personnel on duty at the Chief Minister’s residence will also be increased

On Tuesday night, Kolkata Police Commissioner Binit Goel inspected the security arrangements at the Chief Minister’s residence with DG Manoj Malviya. Besides the Chief Minister’s house, the security arrangements of Nabanna have also been strengthened

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 06, 2022, 17:06 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee