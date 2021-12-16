No need for central force in Kolkata polls, BJP’s claim rejected by High Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the Calcutta Municipal Election, the Calcutta High Court rejected the BJP’s demand for a Central Force. The state police has been entrusted by the High Court to conduct the elections. There is no need for central forces in the pre-vote, said Justice Rajshekhar Mantha. It was also said that the Commissioner of Police would take appropriate steps for the safety of the candidates who complained of insecurity. If someone else complains, the police commissioner has to make arrangements for his safety. Then that allegation has to be investigated. The court said this while dismissing the case filed against the BJP’s central forces. The commission and the state unanimously told the court on Thursday that the security arrangements made for the by-elections were sufficient. Based on that assurance, the court informed the decision.

Following the directive, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “We have nothing to say about the judiciary. But naturally we are not satisfied with the verdict. The people of West Bengal think that free and peaceful elections are not possible with the police. “It simply came to our notice then.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said, “If you don’t know how to dance, the yard is crooked. They elected the assembly with the central forces, what happened! They have no candidates, no people, no workers, they have no mentality to be with the people. BJP leader Tathagata Roy says Kamini Kanchan The BJP is running with them, they have big issues again. Let them go to the United Nations instead. “

Arnab Hazra