No need to go to Indonesia, now ship-to-ship liquid petroleum products can be transported to Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Port helped to increase the revenue of Mongla Port in Bangladesh. Using modern technology, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee unloaded petroleum products in a small barge at Kolkata Port. Port Chairman Binit Kumar said that this work has been successful using modern technology. As a result, the port is going to be profitable due to the ‘ship to ship’ operation in the future. In this case, India-Bangladesh relations between the two neighboring countries are improving (Kolkata Port).

116,335 metric tons of liquid propane is shipped from the Sri Lankan port of Trincomalee. Comes 32748.604 metric tons of butane. This huge amount of goods is transferred to the small barge on the sandhead. According to Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port sources, a ship named MT Mura anchored at Sandhead on March 19. After a three-and-a-half-hour wait, propane and butane liquefied petroleum products were shipped in small barges from large vessels in the deep sea in the evening. The ship-to-ship liquid transfer operation took place over a period of several hours.

Products are supplied in four barges Then the small barge left for the port of Mongla in Bangladesh. Port Chairman Binit Kumar said, “Apart from the tugboat, the Yokohama Fender was used to avoid a collision between the two ships. This special floating fender helps a great deal to avoid accidents in the unloading of goods. ” Large ships can never reach the river port of Calcutta or Haldia port due to navigability problem. The standard navigability required for a large ship is about 24 meters. But in Kolkata and Haldia port or dock area it is 6 to 8 meters.

For so long, cranes were needed to deliver goods from ship to ship. And to deliver liquefied petroleum products or LPG ship to ship had to go to the port of Male in Indonesia. That work was done at Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port this time. As a result, the cost is saved. Due to this, goods can go to the port of Bangladesh in less time and at lower cost. Which is affecting the friendship between the two countries.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 22, 2022, 08:51 IST

Tags: Kolkata Port