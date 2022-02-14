February 14, 2022

No one will take the law into their own hands even in the 26th pre-poll

#Kolkata: Big win in four Purnigams waiting for the time 6 Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, however, gave a message to the party leaders and workers to be humble even after the big victory. Not only that, the Chief Minister has given a clear message that no one will be able to take the law into their own hands in the upcoming elections of 108 municipalities on February 26. In an exclusive response to News18 Bangla, Mamata Banerjee sent a stern message, “We will take the verdict of the people.”

In Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Siliguri and Asansol Purnigam, the Trinamool is on the way to seize power with a huge majority. The Chief Minister thanked the people for this victory

Read more: Live Updates: Green storm in Bengal again, Trinamool on the way to capture 4 Puranigam

In an exclusive response to News18Bangla, Mamata Banerjee said, “I am grateful to my party, every party worker, to the people, to the Trinamool Congress family. May we pay the price of human blessings The more we win, the more we become humble Those who have won in all the four corporations should build beautiful green and clean corporations. Let’s build and green together Globalization is not possible without greening I love greening myself. ‘

Read more: Gautam shows magic, defeated Ashok, bajimat grassroots in Siliguri’s ‘game’

At the same time, the Chief Minister appealed that there would be no victory procession anywhere in the Covid situation

There are 107 municipal elections on February 28 Chief Minister I want the election to be peaceful No one will take the law into their own hands in any election If people win, I will win, otherwise I will take the verdict of the people This time too we did not allow any disturbance anywhere The last time there was a riot in Bidhannagar, this time I did not allow it People voted spontaneously This victory will help us win in the rest of the municipalities as well. “

