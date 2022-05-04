NODWIN Gaming’s BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender brings independent artists Ritviz and Kreon to Kolkata on May 8, 2022

NODWIN Gaming, one of the world’s leading esports company and BACARDÍ are bringing India’s happiest multi-genre music festival — BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender – to the cultural gem of India – Kolkata through a one-of-a-kind City Takeover evening. The festival will take place on Sunday May 8, 2022, at the city’s scenic and picturesque – Orchid Garden of Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts. The tickets for the fest planned in Kolkata are available on:

Orchid Garden of Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts: https://insider.in/bacard-nh7-weekender-kolkata-2022–may8-2022/event

The people of Kolkata can look forward to making new memories with their loved ones and be swept away with live performances by some of India’s most talented independent artists like Kreon and Ritviz. Not only that, this music fest promises a magical weekend for people of all age groups with its experience that will include a locally sourced flea market, a specially curated drinking experience for the youthful crowd, fun and interactive photo ops, and of course, an evening packed with good music and good vibes!

“After the incredible on-ground experience in Pune, we are excited to bring our City Takeovers experience to Kolkata. BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender fans in Kolkata can enjoy the festival in their local pubs and hubs through an intersection of music, art, and culture. We’ve also pulled all stops to ensure that our audiences are completely worry-free as soon as you step into the venue,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

“We are overjoyed to bring the spirit BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender to Kolkata this weekend. We saw a great response from the other cities and are extremely excited to be able to come on-ground and express ourselves with our audiences in Kolkata. At BACARDÍ we always keeps consumers at the heart of everything we do. With our city take-overs we strive to bring India’s happiest festival to Kolkata and introduce newer avenues for our audiences to do what makes them happy again,” said Ashish Jha, Brand Manager, BACARDÍ India

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender successfully concluded its main festival in Pune on March 26-27, Jaipur and Hyderabad on March 11-12, Goa on April 2-3, Bengaluru on April 15-16, and Delhi on May 6. Additionally, the concluding BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Mumbai show will be held on Sunday May 15, 2022.

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has prioritised all necessary safety and hygiene protocols and checks such as social distancing rules, vaccination certification, on-ground rapid tests (antigen), mandatory use of masks and sanitizers, temperature checks, etc., to ensure fans enjoy the live experience in a safe atmosphere.

