Non-partisan counting day grassroots? One like two winning candidates

#Kolkata: He fought in the polls on his own. Some have raised the ledger of development with green flags, while others have just flooded with promises. The target of the campaign was to fill the register on the 21st and pick up the number. The team that picked the number is the winner and the other one is a little behind the losing candidate. Boro No. 15 of Calcutta Municipality was on the ballot box after the results. Trinamool candidate Aktari Nizami got 975 votes in ward 135 of Kolkata municipality but conceded defeat to independent candidate Rubina Naz. Rubina Naz, a candidate from Ward No. 141, Shivnath Gain, contested 360 out of 10025 votes, though she contested the Trinamool Congress symbol, but received 11335 votes. Independent candidate from Trinamool candidate Purbasha Naskar got 509 more votes and occupied ward number 141.

As a result of the election, the two independent candidates in wards 135 and 141 have to win. Rubina Naz and Purbasha, after confirming their victory, gave their address as Ghasful Shibir. Rubina said that she had contested as an independent candidate in the words of her husband, this time in the Trinamool Congress camp instead of joining only with the consent of her husband. Similarly, Purbasha Naskar, the non-partisan winning candidate of Ward No. 141, said that after his victory, he will write his name in the register of Trinamool Congress. However, Trinamool Congress leader Firad Hakim did not want to give too much importance to this issue. He said that their party has a definite rule of joining, only after the issue is discussed at the party level will it be known whether the name of the non-party will be included in the register of Trinamool Congress. No matter what the Trinamool Congress leader says, the two independent candidates are staring at the Trinamool.

Susovan Bhattacharjee