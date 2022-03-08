Non-partisanship is not a pity, even if it helps, it is a strong step, a strong message Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is taking a tough stand with the Independent Candidates who have won the by-elections. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has given a final warning not only to the non-partisans but also to all the leaders of the party who are helping the non-partisans. The Trinamool leader also warned that those who are supporting non-partisans will be expelled from the party if necessary.

The Chief Minister gave this warning while addressing a Trinamool organizational meeting at Nazrul Mancha on this day. He said, “Now there are some independents and some leaders are helping them.” Those who do not have it, do not have it I have news about everyone After losing the candidate of the party and going around with the non-party, do you think your opportunity has come? You will also be given a chance when the team gets a chance.

Many Trinamool leaders fought as independents in the by-elections without getting tickets Many of them have won There is also speculation as to whether the winner will take back the grassroots of these independent candidates By giving a practical answer to that question, the Trinamool leader has made it clear that even if they win, the winning independents will not be tolerated. He said, ‘What is the point of supporting a non-party, losing a party candidate and becoming a leader? I’ll warn you first, I’ll show cause, then I’ll kick you out of the team. ‘

The Trinamool leader said that one or two leaders have already been warned to support the non-partisans.

The Trinamool Congress has tasked the party’s disciplinary committee to identify and warn leaders who are doing such things. At the same time, the Trinamool leader has issued a final warning to the leaders who are constantly embarrassing the party by making controversial statements on social media or in the media.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 08, 2022, 14:45 IST

