North Bengal may float in the rain, will the heat wave increase in the south? News Office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rain is not leaving behind 7 of North Bengal Warning of heavy rain in North Bengal even today. The Alipore Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts. The meteorological department has warned of thunderstorms and rain in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts this morning.

The weather office further forecast that rain will increase in North Bengal tomorrow. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts.

The three lower districts of North Bengal – Malda, North and South Dinajpur are likely to receive light to moderate rains. There will be rain with lightning in North Bengal.

However, the probability of rain is less in South Bengal. Due to the effect of heat wave in Bihar and Jharkhand, the temperature in adjoining districts like Purulia, Birbhum, West Burdwan may rise slightly.

The rest of the districts in South Bengal are not likely to see any rise in temperature. There is a slight chance of light rain with thunderstorms in two places.

The sky in Kolkata will be clear today. There is no possibility of temperature rise. Humidity during the day will cause slight discomfort. In the afternoon, the south wind may feel less hot.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 26.4 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree Celsius higher than normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 34.3 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree Celsius lower than normal. The relative humidity was 41 to 69 percent There has been no rain in Kolkata in the last 24 hours.

