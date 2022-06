Rain will increase in North Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in the next few days. Malda and two Dinajpur are also forecast to receive moderate to scattered and heavy rains. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The rain may increase further from today. Heavy rains are also expected in North Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday.