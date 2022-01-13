January 13, 2022

North Bengal Train Accident: Mamata got the news of the train accident in the middle of the meeting with Modi, after that?

2 hours ago admin



Rescue work is underway. See that picture.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Rain is coming in ‘these’ districts of Bengal, which is going to happen after January 18 …

38 mins ago admin

Gangasagar Mela 2022: Is the coronation law being obeyed in Gangasagar? Surveillance is being carried out by flying drones

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Rain is coming in ‘these’ districts of Bengal, which is going to happen after January 18 …

38 mins ago admin

Gangasagar Mela 2022: Is the coronation law being obeyed in Gangasagar? Surveillance is being carried out by flying drones

2 hours ago admin

North Bengal Train Accident: Mamata got the news of the train accident in the middle of the meeting with Modi, after that?

2 hours ago admin

Liquid Gold Recovered: Liquid gold hidden inside the shirt! How much money, you will be surprised to know

2 hours ago admin