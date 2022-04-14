April 14, 2022

North Bengal travel problems are increasing, bus fares have increased due to closure of Bagdogra airport – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Work is underway to fix the runway at Bagdogra Airport. It was said for several days that there were several problems on the runway. That is why sometimes there were problems with the movement of aircraft. After that it was informed that the airport will be closed for several days. But then the pressure increased on the rest of the journey.

Initially, it was thought that the pressure on trains in North Bengal could be overcome. So it has been shown. The pressure on trains in North Bengal has increased rapidly. Now you can’t get a ticket on the train. That has finally had an effect on other journeys as well. Bus fares are increasing by leaps and bounds.

It has been reported that the fare of ordinary bus from Kolkata is 1,100 rupees. From there the bus fare has increased to 2,500 rupees. The fare for a Volvo Slipper is usually 1,600 rupees. That rent has increased from 3,600 rupees to 4,000 rupees. Apart from this, if you buy a ticket online, the fare will be from Tk 4,500 to Tk 5,000. According to various sources, due to the abnormal rise in oil prices, it has become virtually impossible to run a bus without raising fares. That’s why bus companies are now saying to increase bus fares.

North Bengal



