Not for Asansol, Mamata gave another responsibility to Shatrughna after winning! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Asansol MP elected 6 But this time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave another responsibility to Shatrughna Sinha The Chief Minister requested the Asansol MP to talk about the well-known Bollywood filmmakers investing in Bengali cinema as well. The Chief Minister addressed the MPs of Asansol from the inaugural stage of the Calcutta International Film Festival at Nazrul Mancha on the same day.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 26th Calcutta Film Festival on the same day after Corona stepped back due to overdose. Asansol MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha was invited as the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reminded that his government has taken initiative to bring back the lost glory of Bengali cinema since coming to power. Mamata also said that the state government has enacted laws to ensure that Bengali movies are given equal importance along with Hindi and other languages. However, in a tone of regret, the Chief Minister said, ‘I think Bengali cinema is the best But it could not be branded in that way We respect Bollywood movies There is a lot of money in Bollywood, but not in Bengal.

In this context, Chief Minister Shatrughan Sinha said, “I would request Shatrughanji to talk to Bollywood filmmakers. So that they invest here We have no shortage of talent here. ” Apart from this, those who are associated with the film industry will also be invited to the World Bengal Trade Conference next year

Speaking on the occasion, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Thank you to the people of Asansol for giving me the opportunity to serve them. Mamata Banerjee gave me the opportunity to take up this challenge I was always a fan of Manikdar (Satyajit Ray) Mrinal Sen chose me Prosenjit is also doing very well I was yours, I am, I will be. ‘

