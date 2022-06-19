Menu
Search
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Not Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee To Go To Opposition Meeting To Choose Presidential Candidate – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Who will be the next president of the country? Trinamool National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will join the opposition meeting to decide on the name of the presidential candidate. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections on Tuesday. According to sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is going to chair the meeting. Abhishek went to the meeting of the opposition with Mamata Banerjee last time. This time the Chief Minister of this state will not be present at that meeting of the Opposition to decide on the name of the presidential candidate. He will be replaced by Abhishek Banerjee.

Read more- This is Narendra Modi’s first comment during the Agnipath protest

Analysis of a section of the political circles, Mamata Banerjee herself took part in the previous meeting. But the absence of Trinamool supremo in this meeting could have been a boomerang for Trinamool. The message that Mamata Banerjee had given to all the opposition forces to unite would have been weakened. Although several opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused Mamata Banerjee of supporting the BJP, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee will be present at the meeting to disprove the message.

Read more- Happy Father’s Day 2022: Which parent-child pair has entered Indian politics?

Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. Despite rumors circulating about Sharad Pawar’s name, he later said that he was comfortable with being involved in active politics. Even Jammu and Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah has said that he needs to actively participate in politics in the turbulent situation in Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, the country’s political circles are keeping an eye on the opposition meeting on Tuesday to find out who is going to be the opposition’s presidential candidate.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, President Election 2022



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleBaruipur Death || Husband’s death! Then the wife made the final decision …
Next articleWeather Report: Heavy rain in South Bengal this time, special caution in weather office forecast! Learn …
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL