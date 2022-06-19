Not Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee To Go To Opposition Meeting To Choose Presidential Candidate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Who will be the next president of the country? Trinamool National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will join the opposition meeting to decide on the name of the presidential candidate. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections on Tuesday. According to sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is going to chair the meeting. Abhishek went to the meeting of the opposition with Mamata Banerjee last time. This time the Chief Minister of this state will not be present at that meeting of the Opposition to decide on the name of the presidential candidate. He will be replaced by Abhishek Banerjee.

Analysis of a section of the political circles, Mamata Banerjee herself took part in the previous meeting. But the absence of Trinamool supremo in this meeting could have been a boomerang for Trinamool. The message that Mamata Banerjee had given to all the opposition forces to unite would have been weakened. Although several opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused Mamata Banerjee of supporting the BJP, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee will be present at the meeting to disprove the message.

Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. Despite rumors circulating about Sharad Pawar’s name, he later said that he was comfortable with being involved in active politics. Even Jammu and Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah has said that he needs to actively participate in politics in the turbulent situation in Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, the country’s political circles are keeping an eye on the opposition meeting on Tuesday to find out who is going to be the opposition’s presidential candidate.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: June 19, 2022, 13:51 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, President Election 2022