Not Monkey Pox, the first sample report sent by the state is negative – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This was reported by the National Institute of Virology after examining samples of students from West Midnapore sent to Pune, not monkey pox. That means there is no reason to panic. Monkey Pox was not that student. Note that this first sample of the state for Monkey Pox was sent to Pune, which is what came out negative.

A student was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on suspicion of contracting monkey pox. After returning from Europe, the student, a resident of West Midnapore, started treatment at a private hospital near EM Bypass. It is known that the student has several other symptoms of monkey pox, including a rash.

Blood samples were then sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. The student is kept in complete isolation in the hospital and the student’s family is also asked to stay in isolation.

Samples of a five-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh suspected of being infected with monkey pox were tested in early June. The Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) told ANI that the move was a precautionary measure. He said the precautionary measures were taken due to the outbreak of rash on the baby’s skin. The health official said: “The five-year-old child or anyone he came in contact with has not traveled abroad in the last one month. There are no other physical problems in the child’s body.

