Not more than 2700 passes, Nazrul Manch authorities informed Herambachandra College, doubts about college program – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nazrul Mancha authorities alerted after KK’s death. No more passes than the number of seats, strict guidelines have been issued. No more than 2700 seats / passes can be issued! This is what KMDA (Nazrul Mancha Authority) informed Herambachandra College. As a result, suspicion has been created around the Herambachandra College program on the 10th, the college authorities are looking for an alternative place. Sources said that the scheduled date of the event may be postponed. Nikita Gandhi and Bolpur Blues were supposed to perform in this festival.

In the meantime, Lalbazar has issued strict guidelines for concerts in Kolkata! On Friday, Lalbazar Police Commissioner Binit Goel said, “CCTV footage of Nazrul Mancha was taken on Tuesday. Fire Extinguisher was sprayed on the outside of Nazrul Mancha. There was over-crowding, but no exaggeration. People were standing, dancing, but the situation was under control, “said the police commissioner. It is being investigated whether more passes have been issued or not. Talking to KMDA, I learned that AC worked. Undertaking of the organizers will be taken from then on. An ambulance and a doctor should be arranged at the venue of the event. The issue will be monitored in the future so that more passes than capacity are not issued.

On the other hand, lawyer Soumya Shuvra Roy has given a legal letter to Kolkata Police Commissioner, Principal of Gurudas College and Nazrul Mancha authorities regarding the death of singer Kek. He said he would file a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court next week if he did not take “the right steps”. His claim that the police, the administration, the college and the Nazrul Mancha authorities, who or what caused the death of Kek, needs to be investigated.

On Tuesday night, KK, the favorite singer of Assam-Himachal, crossed over to the land of no return. The musician fell ill during a program at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata that evening. A CCTV footage from the front shows Nazrul walking out of the stage as Keke walks down the stage, tired, his eyes almost closed, his smile fading, sweating profusely. He also got in the car and told the manager, “It feels very cold. ”

Since Tuesday night, there has been a flood of posts on social media, with various videos being shared. Many of those who made those posts went to Nazrul Mancha. Those posts show the crowd overflowing at the cake event. According to many eyewitnesses, seeing the crowd, Keke was hesitant to get out of the car at first. Somehow the crowd was removed and he was taken straight to the greenroom.

