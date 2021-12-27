Not now, but stricter restrictions if necessary, warns Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not now, but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted that the state government will again impose strict restrictions on Corona control (Covid 19) if necessary. The Chief Minister made such remarks at the preparatory meeting of Nabanna Gangasagar Mela on this day

The Gangasagar Mela will be held from 6 to 17 January Towards the end of the preparatory meeting for the fair, the Chief Minister addressed the administrative officials including the Minister of State. We may have to start restricting again But that is not right now You have to be careful. “

The Chief Minister also warned the ministers and administrative officials to abide by all the health norms while organizing the Gangasagar Mela. Those who will come to participate in the fair, they also have arrangements for Covid examination Arrangements are also being made for a temporary hospital

The central government has already expressed concern over the situation in the state Special teams from the state center are also being sent Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also sent a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states warning about the new variant of Corona Omicron.

However, the state government has relaxed the restrictions on Corona for Christmas and New Year But the chief minister said on the day that Corona was ready to impose strict restrictions if necessary to control the situation.