Not on the same stage with the Pope-Chancellor! Cannon Mamta cancels Rome tour – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After Chicago, the Center did not allow Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Rome. The Foreign Ministry said in a one-line letter, not allowing the visit to Rome, that the event was not in line with the Chief Minister’s post. The letter from the Ministry of External Affairs arrived in Nabanna at midnight on Friday. Nabanna was naturally angry at the Centre’s decision. The state government sees this incident as political violence. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her visit to Rome has expressed anger over the cancellation of her visit to Rome.

On this day, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee on Rome Visit Cancellation) described the decision of the Narendra Modi government as a cause of jealousy. He (Mamata Banerjee) claims, ‘He was the German Chancellor. There was the Pope. This meeting has been called in Rome for world peace. They contacted two months ago. I have been specially invited. Sent a letter from the center today. It’s political. ‘ Mamata Banerjee on Rome Visit Cancellation also said that she was insulted in the letter from the Foreign Ministry. In his words, ‘Why did you exclude me from representation? Isn’t it okay to go for CM? It forbids me to go wherever I want. Very insulted not to go. People of all religions will be there. ‘

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also claimed that this decision of Modi government is an insult to the country. He said, ‘When it came to representing the country, he insulted the country. I have no desire to travel abroad. In fact, they are burning with jealousy. All violence. ‘ Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to the United States. Meanwhile, the political circles are taking the incident of the letter regarding the cancellation of the state chief minister’s visit to Rome very seriously. The people of the state were eager to hear what Mamata Banerjee said during her visit to Europe. But the Center canceled that visit. The Center did not take any responsibility to explain the inconsistency in the argument.

The event is scheduled to take place in Rome on October 6 and 7. A non-governmental organization in Italy is the initiator of the program. They have invited German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the pope and Italy’s top political leaders. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also invited along with them. Mamata accepted the invitation. That’s how his itinerary was finalized. It was right that he would visit Rome after the by-election in Bhabanipur. Mamata was also preparing like that. Then suddenly this letter.