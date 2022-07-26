Menu
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Not only 21 crores, the program is housing from home! Nail Art Parlor! Calcutta Parth-Arpita’s mountain of money! New information came forward

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Dazzling event home away from home accommodation. Nail Art Parlour. ED sources claimed that several such properties were found in Kolkata after searching the houses of ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. Nail Parlor from Luxury House. How much property in Calcutta Partha-arpita? While searching for the answer to this question, the eyes of the tree investigators are customary. Somewhere there is a glittering banquet hall. event house Housing somewhere. Another nail art parlor somewhere. ED sources claimed that several such properties were found after searching the house of Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee.

According to sources, according to the seizure list of ED, several deeds were found in the name of Ichche Entertainment after searching Partha Chattopadhyay’s house. The address of this ‘Ichche Entertainment Pvt Ltd’ is Kasba. Basically the rent is given for shooting and various social events at Kasba’s wish. According to Batanukul, the daily rent of this hall is 65000 taka. ED is now investigating through whom the house was rented. But it does not end here, the residence of Madurdah area of ​​Anandpur is now under the scrutiny of ED investigators.

Read more: Asia’s second largest Shivalinga in Nadia! The crowd of devotees in the month of Shravana! Here is the video

According to ED sources, the residence document was found from the house of Minister Partha Chatterjee. Investigators have come to know that he bought this residence for about one and a half crore rupees. Arpita looked after the property. The caretaker of Purvayan Awasan admitted that in the words of the security guards, ‘I heard that this is Partha Chattopadhyay’s flat’. News Eight Bangla reached that address. On showing Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s picture on the mobile phone, the caretaker of Purvayan Awasan said, ‘Yes, yes, he is the one who employed me’. But the caretaker claims that he has never seen Partha Chatterjee here. Most of these housing flats are rented out. Mystery locks surround a flat. Meanwhile, according to the ED’s seizure list, copies of several bills of the nail art parlor were recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat. Accommodation from Parlor in Khas Kolkata. A mountain of money from the banquet hall. Mountain of property. How did this happen? ED is looking for answers.

Venkateswara Lahiri



Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, ED, Partha Chatterjee



THE TIMES OF BENGAL