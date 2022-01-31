Not only the school but also the park is opening. Chief Minister announces at press conference – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: If the Kovid ban continues throughout the year, then how will human livelihood continue? How will life go? People have been fighting against the ban for three years. So now we need to give a little discount! This was stated by Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee at a press conference (PC) from Nabanna on Monday. He opened all the parks and tourist centers in the state. He brought open air in the life of common people.

People have been bound by the Lakshman line for more than two and a half years now. Covid’s graph has risen, rules have increased. Although the graph went down, the rules did not go up. Just relaxed. People are in panic at every moment. We almost forgot to breathe in the open air. In the afternoon, the road leading to the park was closed for the children holding the hands of their parents. So the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) thought of them. On the one hand, as the school opened, so did the state’s amusement parks. All educational institutions are opening from 3rd. School-college-university is being introduced from 8th class to 12th class.

Not only the park, the tourist center is opening. People can go around on their backs. You can also travel to distant places. Because Mumbai, Delhi flights will run daily. Kolkata-London flight is being launched.

Another dark age began in March 2020. Life was imprisoned within the four walls. It was forbidden to go out for any reason other than necessities. The park is a golden stone bowl. The roof was enough for the open air. Then the covid fell. Prohibitions were also relaxed. But at the very moment when it seemed that everything was going well, the third wave of Kovid again. Although the death toll is not high, people have been most affected by this wave. The government has announced that the park and all the tourist centers will be closed again. The government (State Government) has repeatedly changed its decision for the protection of the people. It was decided, of course, that the covid would be reduced a little at a time, and that it would be possible to enter the park by showing two certificates of vaccine, but that too was sand.

On the last day of January, people got some relief. Maidan or Victoria Square will no longer exist. Noisy Matbe town or suburban parks. However, the opposition has started mocking the opening of the park.

