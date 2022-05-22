#Kolkata: Apello Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata has announced the successful completion of more than 4,000 (4,000) Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) to date. MICS is a new form of heart surgery that has many benefits. Heart surgery (MICS) is performed by cutting only 1.5 to 3 inches instead of 8 to 10 inches in conventional open heart surgery, which is less painful and almost scar-free. After this surgery, you can return home to normal life within a few days from the hospital. In addition, it is possible to recover quickly with this method.

Previously, conventional open heart surgery was the only solution for CABG (coronary artery bypass grafting), valve repair or replacement, closing of the heart hole, etc. But now with the advancement of medical science, all the surgeries using MICS are minimally invasive bypass surgery (MICS CABG), endoscopic vein and radial artery harvesting, MICS aortic valve, minimally invasive mitral valve, and minimally invasive mitral valve. Coronary bypass

This key-hole heart surgery is performed using special surgical instruments. In India, MICS has emerged as a CABG or key-hole bypass solution for patients with heart attacks responsible for 14.5% of deaths and patients with coronary artery disease. There is no doubt that this procedure will enable you to perform the surgery safely If MICS is adopted as a routine practice everywhere, patients will consider MICS as angioplasty bypass and heart attack mortality will be reduced to less than 14.5%. Also routine multi-vessel bypass will significantly reduce the risk of death. Dr. Susan Mukherjee, Director, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, said, It is safe, effective and provides excellent comfort to the patient. Patients who choose this method will recover in 2-3 weeks and can return to normal life in 3 months. Instead, if a patient chooses the conventional method, he will usually be able to return to work in 2-3 months, which takes about 6 months to return to normal life. This new method saves patients from pain and at the same time greatly reduces their recovery time. We have been performing MICS coronary artery bypass grafting for over a decade and have performed more than 4,000 such surgeries. ”

95% of all cardiac surgeries, including bypass, valve replacement, heart perforation, cardiac tumor removal, pacemaker implantation, and others, can be performed with MICS. This method is safe even for elderly patients over 80-90 years of age.

Compared to conventional open heart surgery, MICS has several advantages: • Highly advanced instrumentation and advanced techniques allow for very safe surgery • No bone is cut • Bleeding is almost negligible, which eliminates blood circulation which leads to blood vessel infection • Wounds Or reduces the risk of all infections related to postoperative lung infections.

It also makes surgery ideal for diabetics or patients with weakened immune systems * The hole is very small and only 2-3 inches long. As a result it is impossible to understand that a heart surgery has been performed. It also reduces the risk of scarring * In this case, the hospital stay is a little longer and the patient usually returns to normal within 7 days of the operation * The risk factors for future surgery are significantly reduced.

However, the cost of this procedure is much higher than open heart surgery. Although doctors say that the more such operations there are, the lower the cost will be in the future. On the other hand, 30 to 40 such surgeries are performed every month at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, which is the highest in the country.

