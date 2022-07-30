Notice Monday! Education Minister Bratya Basu called an important meeting on SSC before the cabinet meeting – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Is there going to be any important decision regarding SSC on Monday? At least that’s the speculation within the School Education Department. According to sources, Education Minister Bratya Basu has called an important meeting with the School Service Commission at around 1 pm on Monday. Besides SSC Chairman Siddharth Mazumder, the Secretary level officials of School Education Department will also be present in the meeting. The president of the Board of Secondary Education can also be present in the meeting. According to sources, there is a possibility that new appointments will be discussed in this meeting.

There are more than 2,000 head teacher vacancies in state schools. According to sources, important decisions may be taken in this meeting for the appointment of those vacant posts. Apart from this, there is a possibility of discussing how the agitation that the Ninth and Tenth job aspirants are continuing for a long time can be resolved in this meeting.

Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a two-hour long meeting with a group of SSC job seekers on Friday. Job seekers expressed their hope about the meeting. This emergency meeting of the Education Minister within 48 hours of that meeting is expected to be crucial. There is a state cabinet meeting from 3 pm on Monday. Before that meeting, speculations have also started about who called this meeting from one in the afternoon. However, Education Minister Bratya Basu did not want to comment on the subject of this meeting.

According to sources in the School Education Department, rules have already been prepared for the appointment of “head teachers” in the state. The state wants to start a fast process for the recruitment of head teachers through SSC. The state wants to send a positive message through the appointment of head teachers amidst intense criticism of SSC. That’s why the state started the recruitment of head teachers again. Already in the High Court, the list of vacant posts given by the School Education Department says that there are 2325 vacant posts for the appointment of head teachers. As a result, it is believed that the state can make an important announcement about the appointment of head teachers after this meeting.

Besides, the transfer of school teachers may also be the subject of discussion, according to sources. “Utsashree” scheme for transfer of teachers started from August last year. More than 20,000 teachers have already got the opportunity to transfer school teachers near home through this online system, according to the sources of the School Education Department. Although some questions have been raised about this transfer, the number of teachers in schools in most villages has decreased comparatively. This issue is also likely to be discussed in Monday’s meeting.

The state cabinet meeting had already extended the validity period of the panels of classes 9-10 and 11-12. More than 6,000 vacancies were created in situations where there have already been allegations of jumping recruitment. It is believed that there is a possibility of discussing that issue in Monday’s meeting. It is also believed that the issue of appointment of higher primary schools, which has been stuck for a long time, may be discussed in this meeting. Overall, a section of the administrative circle thinks that the state has started working again to cut the mess of the School Service Commission.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 30, 2022, 13:48 IST

