Now in TMC Former BJP leader resigns from Asansol MP Post today | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigns as MP He went to the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday morning to submit his resignation as announced earlier. It was there that Babul Supriyo officially resigned.

On Monday, Babul Supriyo tweeted that the speaker had given him time on Tuesday. He will officially resign from the post of MP.

In a tweet, MP Babul Supriyo wrote, ‘I pay my respects to Speaker Om Birla. He gave me time at 11 o’clock in the morning. I will submit my resignation to him. Do not take advantage of money or any other opportunity. I am no longer part of the BJP, for which I won a seat. If there is anything in me, then I will win again .’‌ According to informed sources, the last line of Babul’s tweet is very suggestive.

Rumor has it that Babul Supriyo will run in the by-elections in Asansol or will he be given a ministry in the state? A few days ago, Babul Supriya was seen on the same stage with Minister of State Indranil Sen and singer Nachiketa Chakraborty at the inaugural function of Jago Bangla. In the end, he is seen in a new role, the political circles are looking at that.

Incidentally, Babul Supriya left the Union Ministry last August. He then left the BJP in the third week of September and joined the Trinamool. After that, the former Union Minister appealed to the Speaker to resign from the post of MP several times. But for various reasons that meeting did not take place. Which also spreads speculation.

Babul Supriya had earlier said that it would be “immoral” to hold on to the old party’s MP post if he left the party on which he was elected. Babul Supriya was not even on the list of grassroots campaigners for the by-elections due to his parliamentary seat. Babul Supriya has claimed this in his tweet. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Babul Supriya was the candidate from Asansol on a BJP ticket. From there he won and became the Union Minister of State. After that, he won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a bigger margin. This time too, the singer-politician got a place in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But recently Babul Supriya was left out of the cabinet expansion.