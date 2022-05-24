#Kolkata: Allegations of corruption in nursing recruitment after SSC, across Dhundhumar Swasthya Bhavan premises. Protests by nursing job seekers escalated from the morning. The whole area was under siege by police and RAF to bring the situation under control. Nursing job seekers have been protesting since yesterday alleging irregularities in the recruitment of nurses. On the other hand, the protest in front of the board office started on Tuesday. Overall the situation became turbulent.

There were fears that the Swasthya Bhavan premises might be agitated by job seekers on Monday after Tuesday. Police were deployed by the administration this morning anticipating the situation in advance. The whole area was barricaded.

Prison van was also made. Despite this, the job seekers started gathering from Tuesday morning in front of the health building. Police started miking to control the situation. But it did not help. Job seekers joined the protest on the streets. Some of the protesters tried to enter the health building to talk to the authorities.

Clash

As the day progressed, the situation became tense. It started raining heavily. Protesters clashed with police from time to time. At one point, protesters stormed the health building. Huge police force brought them out. When the situation went out of the situation, the police picked up the protesters. In this incident one nurse fell ill. It is learned that he was taken inside the health building for treatment.

Incidentally, the health building publishes a merit list of about three thousand nurses in the state. But the protesting nurses claim that there are many discrepancies in that list. Despite being on the merit list, many were not called for counseling, a section of nurses with degrees protested in front of the health building, alleging that. They staged demonstrations on Monday. He got into a scuffle with the police. The nurses resumed their protest on Tuesday afternoon. Police picked up the protesting nurses to go out of control.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 24, 2022, 16:25 IST

