Nuvoco Launches Two Products under Zero M Brand

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., the fifth-largest cement player in India in terms of capacity launched Zero M Water Shield 2K and Zero M Speedex Tile Grout. Developed at the Nuvoco Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC), the products are ready-to-use and provide excellent resistance to water ingress.

Zero M Watershield 2K is a two-component acrylic cementitious coating formulated to be mixed on-site and applied over the concrete and masonry surfaces by brush, to provide an elastomeric waterproof membrane. The coating provides a hard finish, seamless surface and a barrier to protect from water ingress and moisture. It is safe for potable water, confirms US-FDA guidelines tested at CFTRI-Mysore and is ideal for roof slabs, bathrooms, kitchen sinks and chajjas. The product is available in 3kg and 15 kg packs, currently across Northern markets of India and soon to be available in Eastern markets.

Zero M Speedex Tile Grout is ready-to-use unsanded tile grout, consisting of cement, polymers, fillers and special additives. It requires onsite addition of water and provides high-quality joint filler for filling the tile joints so as to create strong and long lasting tile joints. It is non-shrink, self-curing waterproof tile grout. It is available in a 1 kg pouch in white and ivory colours, recommended for vitrified, non-vitrified, ceramic and stone tiles. The product is available in the Eastern and Northern markets of India.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Madhumita Basu, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, said, “At Nuvoco, we have always focused on green technologies that promote sustainability with ease of use. These latest additions to the Zero M range bring us closer to our brand vision of building a safer, smarter and sustainable world. We will continue our efforts to bring innovations that aid in creating a sustainable construction ecosystem by promoting the reduction of wastage and ensuring longevity.”

Mr. Sunil Mahajan, Chief Modern Building Materials Officer, added, “One of our endeavours at our CDIC is developing ready-to-use construction material without any compromises on quality. The idea behind the Zero M range was to create a highly modern construction material that requires minimal effort. Designed to be mixed onsite, these raw materials also strengthen the overall construction, creating structures that are resistant to the usual wear and tear.”