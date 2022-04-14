Obesity leads to major risk for chronic diseases: Dr. Sumit Talwar

Obesity is neither a choice nor a lifestyle people want to embrace. Obesity is a serious health problem. As per the World Health Organization, overweight and obesity kills more people worldwide than underweight. Most of the world’s population lives in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight. Globally there are more people who are obese than underweight except parts of sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

To create awareness about the ill effects of over-weight, Manipal Hospitals Bangalore organized an interactive session on “Evil Effects of Obesity” with Dr. Sumit Talwar, HOD & Consultant – Bariatric Surgery, Old HAL Airport Road, Manipal Hospitals Bangalore at Manipal Hospitals Outreach Clinic in Kolkata.

The Interactive Session focused on the current healthcare scenario and aimed at creating awareness in combating the evil effects of obesity which lead to major risk for chronic diseases, which includes diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, stroke, musculoskeletal disorders and certain forms of cancer.

As per WHO, the worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2020. Over 340 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were overweight or obese in 2016. Rates of overweight and obesity continue to grow in adults and children. From 1975 to 2016, the prevalence of overweight or obese children and adolescents aged 5–19 years increased more than four-fold.

Dr. Sumit Talwar is an expert in Minimally Invasive (Laparoscopic or Key-hole Surgery) Gastro-Intestinal Surgery and has performed thousands of laparoscopic surgeries to date. He performs Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass, Mini Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy and other operations for the treatment of Morbid Obesity. He has pioneered Gastrointestinal Cancer Surgery with a special emphasis on Minimally Invasive (Laparoscopic) treatment of G I cancers including Colo-rectal, Upper GI, Hepato-biliary and Pancreatic cancers. He has also developed a new technique of Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery (Scarless Surgery) for gall-bladder, appendix, hernia, etc. using routine instruments and equipment thereby reducing the cost involved in the technique.

