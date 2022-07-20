Offline 21st July rally, yet online force around the rally 21 July TMC Sahid Diwas online telecast of meeting – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bengal Jaya Sara for the third time, this time Trinamool is emphasizing on show of strength at ‘All India’ level. Because Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has already made it clear that her aim is to dislodge the BJP. And on that basis, Trinamool is looking at expanding its organization in other states beyond Bengal.

It is reported that the work of organization has already started in Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa in full swing. But the Trinamool knows that it is not possible to implement the plan of 2024 with only Bengal and Tripura. Therefore, several states like Assam, Sikkim are also targeted by the ruling party of these states. It is becoming clear from Trinamool’s new social media account.

Trinamool has already created separate social media accounts for several states like ‘Tmc for Assam’, ‘Tmc for Sikkim’, ‘Tmc for Manipur’, ‘Tmc for Tripura’, ‘Tmc for Maharashtra’, ‘Tmc for Odisha’. done According to sources, the live broadcast of the rally on 21 July will be shown from those social media pages. Trinamool public welfare activities in this state are promoted from these pages.

Abhishek Banerjee has been heard to say, ‘This Trinamool is different,’ about the plan to expand the organization abroad, sitting as the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool. Now we will not go to foreign states to get two or three seats or to increase vote share. We will emphasize on expanding the organization where we have a chance to win.’ However, according to political circles, Abhishek is also confident that the Trinamool has a bird’s eye view of grabbing power in foreign states.

In that case, will the anti-BJP forces of the entire country be united under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee? Abhishek said, ‘We will convey Mamata Banerjee’s struggle to every corner of the country.’ The ruling party is already pouring out social media cells at every level of the grassroots. Also has continuous support from ‘iPack’. As a result, it is becoming clear that Abhishek Banerjee wants to move towards 2024 in the virtual campaign using Facebook and Twitter.

