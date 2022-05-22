#Kolkata: My father’s house was in Bolpur, Bangali Para. My father was a farmer. I went to Basra Para High School till eight. I also did security work at Visva-Bharati University. Married. Her husband died eighteen years ago. For a lame girl, now to feed her stomach, I beg and eat. ‘ Sabina Khatun, 60, said.

Around 12:30 pm, he was seen sitting on the side of the road in front of Dharmatala Y channel, counting the raw money. That morning Shialdah came by train from Barrackpore. From there walk to Dharmatala. He did not earn more than 48 rupees since morning.

Saturday afternoon seemed quite unfamiliar to him. Home Barrackpore, Mallikpur Rail Line Dhar Slum. Nurjahan, a 16-year-old lame girl at home. The girl is crippled from birth. When he came in the morning, he came to a woman next door with money. She eats. After all day 100/150 rupees which he gets by begging. Return home with that. Cost a lot, buy kerosene oil as fuel. No electricity. One liter of kerosene in the market is 90 rupees. Even if you want to, you can’t afford to spend more than one curry boiled rice.

However, Lakshmi’s treasure and free rice and wheat have provided a lot of sustenance. After the death of her husband, 60-year-old Sabina took care of everything, starting with the illness of her disabled daughter. The smell of Rabindranath’s soil is on my body. Today I am a beggar due to my forehead. I eat by begging. ‘

Sabina was seen many times on Sunday. In exactly the same place. Today he is very sad. The storm has damaged the hut. It was late at night to return home. ‘ Today I will not get begging anymore. Saying the storm will rise again. The girl’s body is not good.

The girl in the red soil is lying on the floor like a poet’s poem. An ideal shadow in the face. There is only one thing, ‘I can’t hold it in my stomach anymore.’

